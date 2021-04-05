Shkreli Prosecutor Promoted To Top Deputy Leading EDNY

Law360, New York (April 5, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Brooklyn federal prosecutor who took the lead in the trial of "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli will serve as chief assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, acting U.S. Attorney Mark J. Lesko has told colleagues. Jacquelyn Kasulis, who previously served as chief of the office's business and securities fraud section and who in 2019 was tapped to lead EDNY's criminal division, will stand in as the district's top prosecutor when Lesko is not available, according to a memo. The Kirkland & Ellis LLP veteran has worked at EDNY since 2008. Her promotion comes as President Joe Biden has...

