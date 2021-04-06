Kaufman Dolowich Nabs Insurance Partner For Florida Office

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP picked up an insurance coverage attorney from Goodman McGuffey LLP, in its latest effort to bolster the law firm's national insurance coverage practice in Florida. Chad Bickerton joined as a partner in the firm's Ft. Lauderdale office, ending his eight-year practice at Goodman McGuffey, where he was a partner in the firm's Sarasota office. Bickerton is the latest new hire in the past three months at Kaufman Dolowich, which is expanding its presence in Florida. Bickerton told Law360 on Tuesday that the opportunity came from his friendship and work relationship with Brett A. Smith, another recent...

