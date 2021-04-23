Welcome To The Next Era Of The Federal Circuit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 12:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit is heading into a significant period of change, with a pending judge nomination that would be a landmark moment for diversity, a new chief judge taking over next month and several active judges eligible to retire at any moment. President Joe Biden has already named Perkins Coie LLP partner Tiffany P. Cunningham to the Federal Circuit, a move that could pave the way for the appeals court's first Black judge, but that nomination is expected to be just the beginning of fresh additions to the bench. Attorneys also say Judge Kimberly A. Moore, who is set to become...

