Onni Can't Get Damages Over Ex-Counsel's Media Interview

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Real estate developer Onni Group lost its bid to seek damages from a former in-house attorney over a purported unsanctioned media interview that he gave, after a California state judge said Monday that the company failed to show it suffered any damages. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Rupert A. Byrdsong sustained a demurrer from attorney Joe Rose during the telephone hearing, although he gave Onni 20 days to amend its claims that Rose breached his contract and fiduciary duties, which the company filed in response to Rose's wrongful termination lawsuit. Judge Byrdsong expressed skepticism that Onni alleged any damages in its cross...

