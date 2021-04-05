Insults, Shifting Stories End Bid To Sink Worker's ADA Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The former program director at a behavioral health center in northwestern Pennsylvania can continue his disability discrimination lawsuit because of his supervisor's shifting reasons for firing him and his history of insulting the ex-employee's disability, a federal court has ruled. Though Brookville Behavioral Health had argued that it had a legitimate reason for its board of directors to fire Rodney Beck in 2018, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge ruled Friday that CEO Ron Park's changing explanations for firing Beck and evidence that Park had called Beck a "cripple" — and worse — were enough for Beck to argue that discrimination was the underlying reason...

