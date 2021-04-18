Victims' Voices Left Out Of Criminal Justice Reform

Victims' Experiences With The Criminal Justice System

According to victims' rights advocates, the most comprehensive study conducted about victims' views of the criminal justice system in recent years is the Alliance for Safety and Justice's 2016 national survey. Here is what that survey showed.

1 in 10



crime victims received assistance from a district attorney or prosecutor's office

61%

of crimes victims are more in favor of shorter prison sentences and more spending on prevention and rehabilitation

2 in 3

victims received no help from the criminal justice system following a crime

Source: Alliance for Safety and Justice