Huge GC Survey Sees Legal 'Freight Train' Looming

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A new legal survey of 1,000 global general counsel — believed to be the largest research project of its kind — suggests that GCs and law firms are caught in a formidable vortex of demands for post-pandemic business growth, coupled with higher risks and shrinking legal budgets. The conflicting demands appear to pose an existential threat to the legal profession, or as Harvard law professor David Wilkins put it: "There is a freight train coming down the tracks." The report, The General Counsel Imperative: How Do You Turn Barriers Into Building Blocks?, was released Wednesday. It also includes data from 1,000...

