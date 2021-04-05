Farmers Insurance To Pay $25M Over Okla. Earthquake Claims

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:23 PM EDT) -- Farmers Insurance has agreed to pay at least $25 million to resolve claims it cheated Oklahoma residents out of coverage for earthquake damage, the state's attorney general's office and insurance department announced Monday. Farmers denied or didn't properly pay about 1,000 earthquake damage claims submitted by Sooner State policyholders, according to a press release, but the company has agreed to reevaluate the claims using an independent administrator. "This is a great win for Oklahomans who paid premiums for a Farmers earthquake insurance policy," said Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter in a statement Monday. "Through an exhaustive process, we will ensure each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS