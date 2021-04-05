Colorado-Based Biotech Co. Grabs $150M In Series E

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Inscripta Inc., a Colorado-based gene editing technology company, secured $150 million in a financing round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC with advice from T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., according to an announcement Monday. The Series E round featured new investors D1 Capital Partners and Durable Capital Partners LP and returning investors including Foresite Capital; Counterpoint Global, which is part of Morgan Stanley; and JS Capital LLC. Representatives for Fidelity and T. Rowe Price did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. Other investors in the round could not immediately be reached for comment. The close of Inscripta's...

