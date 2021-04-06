NY Courts Must Ensure New Tech Means Better Access

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Automated transcriptions, high-speed wireless and livestreamed trials are some of the technologies coming to New York courts, but those courts will need to ensure that technology improves rather than hinders access to justice, according to a report from the New York State Unified Court System in partnership with Greenberg Traurig LLP. Courtrooms in the Empire State will also have to be outfitted to handle new forms of evidence, including geolocation data, facial recognition and virtual reality, and judges should undergo mandatory technology training, according to Monday's Report and Recommendations of the Future Trials Working Group. "We have dramatic changes in technology...

