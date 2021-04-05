DC Circ. Vacates Trump-Era GHG Pollution Rule

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:35 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit granted the Biden administration's request Monday to vacate a rule that would have prevented the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from setting standards to reduce greenhouse gas pollution produced by so-called stationary sources, such as refineries. The Trump administration unveiled the eleventh-hour rule in a bid to effectively throw a wrench in the Biden administration's future efforts to regulate greenhouse gases from most stationary industries. The move immediately drew the ire of a number of states and green groups alike, which led to a flurry of petitions challenging the rule. The Environmental Defense Fund characterized the rule as setting...

