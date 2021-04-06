DC Circ. Tosses Trump Rule Delaying Landfill Air Deadline

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has thrown out Trump administration regulations that delayed deadlines to comply with Obama-era landfill air pollution requirements after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency argued the appeals court had already undermined similar delays in a recent decision. The appeals court issued a brief order Monday vacating and remanding the EPA rule that delayed landfill-related deadlines. The order comes at the agency's request, which cited the D.C. Circuit's February decision in American Lung Association v. EPA that threw out similar timelines for states to issue plans and for the EPA to review those plans and issue its own federal plans...

