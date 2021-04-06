Standards Setter Urges Flexibility On Terminating COVID Help

Law360, London (April 6, 2021, 3:44 PM BST) -- A global forum of standards-setting bodies urged governments on Tuesday to be flexible when they consider how long COVID-19 financial support measures should last, warning that ending such help too soon could affect financial stability. Randal Quarles, chairman of the Financial Stability Board, said in a letter to finance ministers from the G-20 group of nations and central bank governors ahead of their meeting on Wednesday that the rollout of vaccines has brought in an inflection point for the pandemic. Quarles raised the issue of whether support measures should be kept in place or discontinued. He pointed to an FSB study that...

