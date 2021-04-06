UK Broker Ardonagh Buys Chicago Underwriter AccuRisk

Law360, London (April 6, 2021, 12:39 PM BST) -- British insurance giant Ardonagh Group said on Tuesday it will buy a U.S. underwriter in a joint venture, as it begins its international expansion. Ardonagh, which owns Lloyd's broker Price Forbes, said it had partnered with New York-based insurance services Amynta Group on the deal to buy AccuRisk Holdings LLC, which has its headquarters in Chicago. In a separate move, Ardonagh — which also owns former U.K. high street broking chain Swinton, which has moved operations online — said it has created a specialist division to oversee further international acquisitions. David Ross, chief executive of Ardonagh, said the deal to buy AccuRisk...

