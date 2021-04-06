Suez Inks $1.93B Recycling Biz Sale As Veolia Bid Looms

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:46 AM EDT) -- Suez plans to sell its Australian recycling business to Cleanaway Waste Management for AU$2.52 billion ($1.93 billion), but built in an escape hatch for the divestiture in case Veolia Environnement's bid to take over Suez proves successful, according to a Tuesday statement. The agreement calls for Melbourne-based Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. to pick up Suez Recycling & Recovery Pty. Ltd. from French water and waste management group Suez Groupe SAS, according to a statement from Cleanaway. Mark Chellew, executive chairman of Cleanaway, said that "the acquisition will deliver superior scale and increased operating leverage." For Suez, the sale is part of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS