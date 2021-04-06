Law Firm Merger Numbers Rally In First Quarter Of 2021

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Twenty-six U.S. law firm combinations were announced in the first three months of 2021, putting the industry on track to surpass last year's total by a wide margin, according to a report by consultancy Altman Weil. If law firm combinations continue at that pace, the industry could see more than 100 by the end of the year, according to the report. That represents a major uptick after the pandemic led to a slowdown in combinations last spring and summer and a near-decade low of 65 total law firm mergers and acquisitions last year. In addition to the uptick in frequency, there was...

