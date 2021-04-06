Coronavirus Regulations: A State-By-State Week In Review

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- COVID-19 vaccination efforts have led to expanded eligibility for those 16 and older in Delaware and New York over the past week, while New Jersey announced plans to follow suit later this month.In other developments, California unveiled plans to fully reopen its economy in June if the vaccine supply is high enough for the 16-and-older age group and if hospitalizations remain low. In Texas, agencies and publicly funded organizations have been prohibited from conditioning services on immunization status.Illinois also got a boost to its inoculation program with an additional $124 million in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding.Here's a breakdown of some of the COVID-19-related state measures from the past week.Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday unveiled a plan to fully reopen the state's economy on June 15 if vaccine supply allows for individuals 16 and older to get immunized and if hospitalization rates remain "stable and low." The announcement came as the state surpassed 20 million vaccine doses, which he called a "major milestone."Newsom on April 1 expanded vaccine eligibility to all individuals 50 and older.Residents 16 and older became eligible for vaccination on Tuesday, according to an announcement by Gov. John Carney and state health officials.The state will receive an additional $124 million in CDC funding to support its coronavirus vaccination program, state officials announced Tuesday. Chicago will receive $33 million.Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday extended a slew of pandemic-related executive orders, including the moratorium on rental evictions, cannabis registry identification renewal deadlines and modifications to certain professional licensure requirements, through May 1.Travelers are no longer required to quarantine when arriving from outside the region, Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Monday, citing updated CDC recommendations. Travelers are still advised to wear face masks, avoid crowds, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.Also on Monday, Murphy announced that individuals 16 and older will be eligible for vaccination on April 19, two weeks ahead of the planned eligibility date of May 1. He cited the expected increase in vaccine allotment coupled with the state's "extensive network" of vaccine sites as reason for the accelerated timeline.Murphy on Friday signed legislation authorizing $25 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to be distributed to small businesses with five or fewer employees.As New Yorkers age 16 and older became eligible for vaccination Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of the state's "Vaccinate NY" advertising campaign to encourage individuals to make immunization appointments.Cuomo on March 31 unveiled the expansion of the state's Forward Rapid Test Program to help businesses and events safely reopen, and the addition of 35 new virus testing sites opening over two weeks for a total of 70 sites statewide.Eligible residents will receive $254 million in emergency food benefits for April as part of the state's pandemic response, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.Also on Tuesday, Abbott signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies and political subdivisions from creating "vaccine passport" requirements that would condition receipt of services upon an individual's vaccination status. Saying vaccines "are always voluntary and never forced," Abbott's order also prohibits publicly funded organizations from requiring vaccine passports.--Editing by Adam LoBelia.

