New Mexico Becomes Latest State To Ban Hairstyle Bias

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 12:47 PM EDT) -- New Mexico became the ninth state to enact a law banning hairstyle discrimination after the governor signed a measure preventing employers from disciplining workers for wearing hairstyles or headdresses tied to race, religion or culture. The new law, signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday and set to take effect July 1, passed both of the state's legislative chambers unanimously. The law, which also includes protections for students in public and charter schools, was introduced in January by eight Democrats, including House Majority Floor Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton and Sen. Harold Pope Jr. "This bill is a product of the leadership...

