Reaching The Post-Amgen High Bar For Antibody Patents

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 11, in Amgen Inc. v. Sanofi, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revisited the enablement requirements under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 112, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied certiorari from an earlier decision in this case and sent it back to the Federal Circuit. This dispute arose when Amgen sued Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., alleging that their monoclonal antibody alirocumab product, Praluent, infringed Amgen's patents. In ruling on the case in 2017, the Federal Circuit[1] essentially overturned the well-characterized antigen test, which allowed an antibody product to be described by the antigen...

