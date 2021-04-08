W.Va. Senate Advances Personal Income Tax Repeal

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia Senate advanced a bill to cut the state's personal income tax by about $818 million starting next year after stripping the bill of several changes made by the chamber's Finance Committee. By an 18-16 vote, the state Senate on Wednesday advanced H.B. 3300, which would use the state's unappropriated general revenue to reduce the state's income tax starting in 2022. Under the bill, the state would use revenue from tiered severance taxes for coal, natural gas and oil, budget surplus funds, excess rainy day funds and other appropriations to create a stabilization and future economic reform fund to...

