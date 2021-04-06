Election Yields 1st Union At Rhode Island Dispensary

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Employees at a Portsmouth, Rhode Island, medical marijuana company have become the first dispensary workers in the state to unionize, a United Food and Commercial Workers local announced Tuesday, after a successful election before the National Labor Relations Board. After ballots were counted in the mail-in election Monday, workers at Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center voted 21-1 to be represented by UFCW Local 328. The vote followed an organizing campaign that began in January and that Local 328 organizing director Sam Marvin said focused primarily on workers' concerns about stability in an uncertain industry, as well as issues of "respect and dignity."...

