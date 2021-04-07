Former GrayRobinson Litigator Rejoins Firm In Ft. Lauderdale

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Florida law firm GrayRobinson PA on Tuesday announced the return of a former litigator and trial attorney who helped launch its Fort Lauderdale location 15 years ago. Philip Ward rejoins GrayRobinson as of counsel in its Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton offices, having previously worked at the firm from 2005 to 2017. "Phil played an important role in opening our Fort Lauderdale office in 2005 and establishing GrayRobinson's presence in South Florida, which has grown dramatically since then," GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon said in the announcement. "We are extremely excited to welcome Phil back. He is a highly regarded...

