Alabama Coal Co., Workers Ink Tentative CBA To End Strike

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The United Mine Workers of America said that it reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with Alabama-based metallurgical coal producer Warrior Met Coal Inc., where miners had been on strike since last week. The labor deal came together Monday, the union said, after contract talks had stalled between Brookwood, Alabama-based Warrior and the union. Details about the contract will not be available until union members hold a ratification vote, a union spokesperson said. The vote is expected on Friday. Stalled negotiations had led more than 1,100 workers to go on strike at two of the company's coal mining facilities. "The decision...

