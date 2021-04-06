Mo. Says Pot Exec Can't Sue Over Residency Rules

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Missouri's medical marijuana regulator has pushed back on a lawsuit challenging its preference for locals in its medical marijuana licensing program, urging a federal court to deny a Pennsylvania cannabis investor's request to strike down the state's one-year residency requirement. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in an opposition filing Monday that claims of harm brought by Mark Toigo, the CEO of a Pennsylvania medical marijuana dispensary chain who owns a stake in a Missouri pot company, are speculative. The agency said it is hypothetical to consider how any application Toigo might submit in the future would be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS