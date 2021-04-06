2nd Circ. Won't Kickstart Hispanic Court Clerk's Bias Case

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Hispanic court clerk for the New York judiciary wasn't able to convince the Second Circuit to reinstate her lawsuit claiming she was transferred to another division because she filed a bias complaint, as the panel concluded Tuesday that the move didn't hurt her career. In a summary order that upheld the New York State Unified Court System's trial court win, the appellate panel said Lorraine De Jesus-Hall hadn't shown that her transfer from the criminal department to the foreclosure division in July 2015 qualified as the kind of negative work event that can back up a bias claim. "De Jesus-Hall...

