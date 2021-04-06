Timberland Boot Lacks Acquired Distinctiveness, Says TTAB

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Timberland can't register a trade dress on its lace-up boot design because it lacks acquired distinctiveness, even if Justin Bieber and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy were photographed wearing the boots, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled. In a ruling issued April 2, the TTAB said an examining attorney did not err in rejecting a trademark application filed by Timberland's licensing company TBL Licensing LLC to register its lace-up boots as a trade dress. TBL had argued that consumers viewed Timberland "as the source of lace-up boots bearing [its] trade dress," pointing to testimony by retailers and publications that featured...

