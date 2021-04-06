Green Groups Ask EPA To Regulate Big Farms' Air Emissions

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Tuesday petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to begin regulating industrial hog and dairy operations under the Clean Air Act, saying the methane they produce is being inappropriately exploited as an energy source. The petition — filed by the Center for Food Safety, GreenLatinos, Public Justice Foundation, Sierra Club and others — asks the EPA to regulate dairy and hog operations that liquefy manure and confine at least 500 cows or 1,000 hogs without access to pasture. Listing those types of facilities as stationary sources would subject them to regulations for certain air emissions under Section 111 of the Clean...

