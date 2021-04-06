Va. Environmental Workers' Equal Pay Class Struck Down

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday disbanded a collective action brought by women at a Virginia environmental agency who allegedly made less than their male counterparts, saying they didn't have enough in common since the state could use their individual salary histories in its defense. U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. granted the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality's January motion to decertify the collective action, just a day after ruling that the DEQ could use the female scientists' prior pay to defend the alleged gaps. "The court's resolution of the overriding common issue that united the class — whether using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS