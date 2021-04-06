EPA Softens Labor Relations Stance In New Memo With Union

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to restore "official time" for American Federation of Government Employees officers to perform representation work on the job in the latest sign that frigid federal labor relations are thawing under President Joe Biden. The April 2 memorandum of understanding between the EPA and its largest union rescinds parts of a 2020 collective bargaining agreement codifying Trump-era executive orders, including a May 2018 directive limiting official time for workers who double as union reps, an EPA spokesperson said. The EPA and the union have also agreed to return to the table to renegotiate the CBA, according...

