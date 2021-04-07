DC Circ. Rejects Clinic's Challenge To Union Scope Ruling

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official reasonably limited a bargaining unit at a Montana medical group to registered nurses, the D.C. Circuit ruled, upholding a board decision finding the company unlawfully refused to bargain with a nurses union. In a brief opinion issued Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit rejected St. James Medical Group's challenge to a board decision finding the company violated the National Labor Relations Act by refusing to negotiate with the Montana Nurses Association. St. James admitted that it refused to bargain in order to test an earlier decision on the scope of the bargaining unit....

