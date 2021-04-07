Dollar General Strikes Deal To End EEOC Harassment Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Dollar General inked an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle a suit accusing the discount retailer of failing to protect a former assistant manager from sexual harassment by her male boss. A Maryland federal judge signed off on a consent decree Tuesday that calls on Dollar General, known officially as Dolgencorp LLC, to shell out $50,000 to resolve the EEOC's allegations that Amber Olsen was subjected to a hostile work environment that was so pervasive she was forced to quit her job. The deal also says Dollar General must inform managers that "sexual harassment can occur outside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS