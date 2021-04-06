Fla. Court Rules Marsy's Law Can Shield Cops' Identities

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Tuesday that a controversial 2018 amendment to the state constitution shielding the identities of victims of crimes can be used to block disclosure of the names of police officers who fatally shoot suspects threatening them. Florida's First District Court of Appeal said that two Tallahassee police officers involved in fatal shootings are crime victims under the amendment, known as Marsy's Law, and are therefore entitled to its protections, which include protecting victims' personal information from public disclosure. The decision reverses a trial court ruling that exempted police officers acting in their official capacity from Marsy's Law....

