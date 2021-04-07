6th Circ. Says Jurors' 'Cosby Show' Remarks Show Overt Bias

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Jury members who called a Black man's legal team "The Cosby Show" demonstrated overt racial bias that warrants shipping the man's case back to Kentucky federal court for reconsideration of a new trial bid, a split Sixth Circuit has found. The lower court was wrong to decline to consider testimony from a juror who described the deliberation process in the case as having been riddled with racism, a three-judge panel majority found in a published opinion Tuesday. John Harden, an African American man, claimed in his case that white police officer Keith Hillman had used excessive force and violated his constitutional...

