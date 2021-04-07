Travelers Escapes $6.6M Reimbursement For Church Fire Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Travelers unit doesn't need to reimburse Church Mutual Insurance Co. for a $6.6 million settlement with the Serbian Orthodox Church's Cathedral of St. Sava over inadequate insurance for a fire, a Wisconsin federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying Church Mutual's error in calculating the cathedral's replacement cost excluded it from coverage. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said Church Mutual can't tap into a professional liability policy with Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America to cover the cathedral's suit claiming Church Mutual's payment for the fire loss was a lot less than what it could have been.The cathedral, which was destroyed in a 2016 fire,...

