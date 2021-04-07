Shepherd & Wedderburn Guides £26M Pension Deal For ABI

Law360, London (April 7, 2021, 2:48 PM BST) -- An employee pension scheme for the trade body of British insurers said on Wednesday that it has passed on £26 million ($36 million) of members' liabilities to insurer Aviva PLC. The bulk annuity deal will see Aviva providing insurance against the risk that members of the Association of British Insurers Pension & Assurance Scheme live longer than expected. The deal covers liabilities of 191 members of the retirement plan. It follows a transaction with Aviva in 2017, in which £10 million of pension liabilities was insured. "All parties worked closely to ensure the smooth and efficient completion of this transaction which...

