COVID Vaccine Hopeful Lands $100M In Funding Round

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Coronavirus vaccine developer Icosavax said Wednesday that it's been injected with $100 million in a funding round led by health care and life sciences investor RA Capital Management. Icosavax Inc. said in a news release that it plans to use the Series B financing to fund the development of respiratory virus vaccines and the evaluation of its own coronavirus vaccine. Boston-based RA Capital Management LP was joined in the round by Janus Henderson Investors, Perceptive Advisors, Viking Global Investors, Cormorant Asset Management, Omega Funds, Citadel's Surveyor Capital and existing investors Qiming Venture Partners USA, Adams Street Partners, Sanofi Ventures and ND...

