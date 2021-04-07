Fintech Plaid Nabs $13.4B Valuation In Latest Funding Round

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Plaid said Wednesday it raised $425 million to grow its technology platform, giving the company a $13.4 billion valuation just months after abandoning a merger deal with Visa Inc. Plaid Inc. said it hopes to expand the scale of its platform, grow internationally and offer additional products to customers. Plaid's technology helps link consumers' bank accounts to payment apps such as Venmo, American Express and Truebill, according to its website. The company hopes to create a "single, integrated platform" to help businesses build digital financial products, CEO Zach Perret said in the blog post announcing the news....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS