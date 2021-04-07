Law Students Pressure Gibson Dunn Over Fossil Fuel Work

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A law student group said Wednesday that Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP must set an ethical standard for representing clients in the fossil fuel industry, particularly faulting the BigLaw firm's work on the Dakota Access Pipeline. "Gibson Dunn has consistently and actively used its legal skills to advance the interests of high-paying companies that cause immense harm to the climate and frontline communities, particularly Indigenous communities," the Law Students for Climate Accountability wrote in a letter to the firm. The group, a network that includes students from more than 50 law schools, wrote that Gibson Dunn's diversity programs, pro bono work...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS