PTAB To Review 5 Video Patents Previously Nixed Under Alice

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review five Sensormatic Electronics LLC patents covering a wireless video surveillance system that were previously invalidated as abstract under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. In a series of five decisions on Tuesday, the PTAB granted Wyze Labs Inc.'s petitions for inter partes review of five Sensormatic patents for obviousness in light of a combination of earlier patents, including one known as Monroe and another known as Primm. Monroe covers a "comprehensive, hybrid multimedia surveillance system based on wireless data transmission, while Primm covered a way to communicate between network-enabled devices and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS