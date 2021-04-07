Open Letter Encourages Lawyers To Protect Voting Rights

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Lawyers should use their powerful and influential platforms to advocate for the protection of the rule of law and to fight against voter suppression efforts in the United States, according to an open letter signed by Paul Weiss' chairman and hundreds of other attorneys. Law firms, bar associations, law schools and individual attorneys should band together to expand voting rights, defend against efforts to place undue restrictions on voting, and support those who actively engage in the efforts, according to the letter circulated by Lawyers Defending American Democracy. Over 1,600 attorneys have already signed the open letter, including Brad S. Karp,...

