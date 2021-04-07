DC Circ. Pauses Remand Of Exxon Deceptive Marketing Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has pumped the brakes on an order remanding a suit that accuses ExxonMobil of misrepresenting the extent of its clean energy investments while the appeals court weighs the larger question of whether the dispute can play out in local court during a challenge of the remand order. In a per curiam order Tuesday, a D.C. Circuit panel temporarily stayed U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly's order sending advocacy group Beyond Pesticides' suit against Exxon to D.C. local court to give the appeals court enough time to consider whether a longer-term stay should be put in place for the...

