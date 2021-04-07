Fed. Circ. Judge Doubts ITC Erred In Microfluidic Chip Case

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge expressed skepticism Wednesday that the International Trade Commission got any part of its decision wrong in determining that microfluidic chips with genetic sequencing applications produced by 10X Genomics Inc. infringed three of four Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. patents. A three-judge panel was mulling dual bids to undo different parts of the ITC decision, which stems from a 2017 complaint from Bio-Rad. The life sciences and diagnostics research company appealed the commission's determination that 10X Genomics' Chip GB product doesn't infringe one of four Bio-Rad patents covering the generation of microscopic droplets that act as miniature test tubes. 10X Genomics cross-appealed...

