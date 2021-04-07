Biden Gets 2nd Opening On 9th Circ. Thanks To Judge Berzon

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit Judge Marsha S. Berzon plans to take senior status once a successor is confirmed, the former labor lawyer has told President Joe Biden, who now has a second vacancy to fill on the influential West Coast appeals court and 13 appellate openings overall. Judge Berzon's Tuesday letter to Biden quotes a past Ninth Circuit judge who said that the court's sprawling and diverse jurisdiction gave its judges "maximum opportunity to solve problems and make life more worthwhile in this society." She also voiced her pride in the court's "traditions of collegiality and dedication to the rule of law and...

