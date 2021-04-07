Delaware's Busy Bankruptcy Court Appoints Its Newest Judge

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- An experienced bankruptcy attorney was sworn in Tuesday as the Delaware bankruptcy court's newest judge, giving the nation's busiest commercial bankruptcy venue its seventh member to help handle its hectic caseload. Judge J. Kate Stickles, a member of Cole Schotz PC's bankruptcy and corporate restructuring department for the past 12 years, was sworn in during a private ceremony, the court announced. A public investiture will be held at a later date. In the announcement, Chief Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said Judge Stickles brings the Delaware bankruptcy court's bench to seven members as she fills a seat left vacant by the retirement...

