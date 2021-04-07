Arkansas Mayor Sues Pot Co. Harvest Over Moved Grow

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The mayor of Newport, Arkansas, is suing multistate cannabis company Harvest on behalf of the town's residents after Harvest accepted hundreds of thousands in incentives to open a cultivation facility in Newport and then moved it to another county. Mayor David Stewart, the Newport Economic Development Commission and the Northeast Arkansas Charitable Foundation are part of a group suing Harvest Health & Recreation in state court after Harvest sold its cultivation license following regulatory trouble and the buyer announced plans to move the whole facility to a new town. The suit, filed Monday, also names the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, which...

