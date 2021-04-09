Consumer Protection Takeaways From ABA Antitrust Meeting

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association hosted its virtual 69th Antitrust Law Spring Meeting on March 23-26. The four-day event drew an international audience of over 2,000 practitioners, enforcers, academics and jurists. Although there were the perennial prognostications about whether Congress will pass federal privacy legislation, and bread-and-butter foundational sessions on antitrust and consumer protection fundamentals, the ABA set its sights on evaluating how antitrust and consumer protection fit into rallying points of broader social and political issues surfaced by the global COVID-19 pandemic and racial uprisings in the United States. In this article, we consider how these issues offered a new lens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS