Va. Moves Up Date To Legalize, Tax Marijuana To July 1

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Virginia will legalize and tax marijuana for adult recreational use starting July 1, after lawmakers Wednesday approved amendments from the governor to move up the date from Jan. 1, 2024. The Virginia General Assembly voted to approve the amendments to S.B. 1406 submitted March 31 by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. The governor's amendments moved up by two-and-a-half years the date to impose a statewide 21% tax on the sale of cannabis and to allow an additional local tax of up to 3%. That would make a cumulative tax rate of about 30% in most regions of the state when combined with...

