2 Attys Suspended For Hiring Suspended Atty As Paralegal

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Two New York real estate attorneys were suspended from practicing law for 18 months after a state appellate court found they were wrong to hire a suspended attorney to work as a paralegal and allow him to function as a senior attorney. Bruce D. Friedberg and Edan E. Pinkas will begin their suspensions in May, receiving the sanctions for hiring suspended attorney Eric Gonchar at their former firm Friedberg Pinkas PLLC and then attempting to cover their tracks. The ruling was made on Tuesday by the Supreme Court of New York's Appellate Division, First Judicial Department. "Our order made explicit that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS