Teva Unit Urges Fed Circ. To Revive ADHD Drug Row

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Teva unit has urged the Federal Circuit to review a lower court's remand decision that held that its proposed generic version of ADHD treatment Quillivant XR infringed five valid Tris Pharma patents, saying the court was "not free to revisit undisturbed findings." In an opening brief issued Wednesday, Teva's Actavis Laboratories FL Inc. said that a Delaware federal judge erred in revisiting findings made by now-retired U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet after the Federal Circuit vacated an earlier ruling that deemed Tris' patents invalid. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly found in December that Actavis had infringed the patents and...

