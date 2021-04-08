Women Could Be Owed £235M In Pensions, Ex-Minister Says

Law360, London (April 8, 2021, 2:09 PM BST) -- Thousands of women in Britain could be eligible for £235 million ($323 million) in backdated pension payments because of a 2008 rule change, a former pensions minister said on Thursday. The women who stand to gain currently get an average of just over £1 per week under the so-called graduated retirement benefit, referred to as GRB, which ran from 1961 to 1975 under the former state pension system, consultancy Lane Clark and Peacock LLP said. "Under a little-known rule, women in this specific group are allowed to claim back pension to before a 2008 rule change, which has prevented many other married...

